MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County will receive money to help with recycling contamination.

State Representative Lauren McNally announced $75,000 has been awarded to the Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District.

The funds come from a partnership between the Ohio EPA and the Drop-Off Recycling Quality Improvement Grant Program.

The grant program is part of an Ohio EPA campaign to improve education, outreach and participation for drop-off recycling programs.