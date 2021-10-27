Fundraising goal exceeded for Youngstown teen paralyzed after shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager from Youngstown has been able to reach her fundraising goal after a local business stepped up to help.

Tuesday, First News told you about a fundraiser created by Penguin City Beer to help 17-year-old Christa Harrison who was left paralyzed after being shot in the neck.

In less than 24 hours, more than $12,000 has been raised for Christa, surpassing her goal.

Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki, co-owner of Penguin City Beer, felt compelled to help Christa after seeing a story First News did with her.

Thanks to that fundraiser, Christa has been able to raise money to help with medical expenses and a power wheelchair she needs in order to go home from the hospital.

Youngstown United As One also stepped up to help Christa, providing her with winter coats, two pairs of boots and hats, and gloves as well as some clothes and a $100 gas card for her mother to travel back and forth to the hospital.

Since the initial story on Christa’s recovery, several other organizations have reached out to donate and help build a wheelchair ramp for her.

Christa still has a long journey ahead, and Lyras-Bernacki says she plans to continue supporting her through her journey.