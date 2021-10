YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual OCCHA fundraising gala was Friday night at the Maronite Center.

OCCHA works to support the Hispanic community in the Valley. WKBN reporter Jennifer Rodriguez was an MC at the event.

The gala is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and supports many services it provides to the community including scholarships and language classes.

There was a 50/50, basket raffle and wine extravaganza. More than 300 people came out to be part of the event.