Fundraising begins to light up Dave Grohl Alley in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An energy innovator based out of Warren is working to install lighting in the iconic Dave Grohl Alley.

BRITE Energy Innovators is working with Chromaticity Technologies, a Howland-based special effects, lighting and audio firm, to create a unique LED lighting installation.

The project is slated to start next summer.

The lighting display will include an interactive light show in the darkest part of the alley.

More than 25,000 lights will be capable of responding to music from a dedicated kiosk inside Modern Methods Brewing Co.

Half of the money has already been raised from community partners. BRITE is hoping to raise an additional $10,000 from individual and corporate sponsors.

“We’ve wanted to pair our mission with the authenticity of the Alley for quite some time,” says BRITE’s Director of Operations Sara Daughtery, noting that the installation simultaneously will make the alleyway a safer space for pedestrians. “Tying technology to being able to experience

Dave Grohl’s music in a new way is very exciting!”

Those wishing to make donations via check can make their check payable to ‘BRITE Energy Innovators’ and mail to 125 W Market St Warren, OH 44481. All donations are tax-deductible.