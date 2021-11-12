Fundraising association recognizes local philanthropists

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning-Shenango Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized seven local philanthropists Friday afternoon.

Some big names were there, including First News evening anchor Stan Boney, who read each of the seven philanthropists’ names before they received their awards.

This is an annual event, and this year, it was held at Waypoint 4180, which is a banquet hall in Canfield.

Around 300 people from non-profit and for-profit organizations came together to celebrate the work they do together to benefit their communities.

“There are outstanding young philanthropists, so we do have some folks who are from organizations, and we also have individuals who have given their time, talent and treasure to organizations,” said board member Luke Politsky.

National Philanthropy Day is recognized on November 15. The idea for the day was conceived in the 1980s by Douglas Freeman, and the first official events were held six years later after President Ronald Reagan signed the proclamation.