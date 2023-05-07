BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit held its first fundraiser event at Steel Valley Brew Works on Sunday.

Dylan’s House is a nonprofit organization that works on providing quality transitional homes and support to help the lives of those on the autism spectrum. Members with the group want to raise awareness and funding to build homes to house at least four individuals.

The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley donated the land for the house.

“A lot of times, you have parents that are still raising a 20-, 30-, 40-year-old like they would a toddler,” said Amy Shope, founder and vice president. “The parents are going to age out, but those individuals deserve their independence exactly like we would, have their own home.”

There were basket raffles and a performance by RDNA.

Visit Dylan’s House online to learn more about helping the group’s cause.