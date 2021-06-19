Fundraiser to build dog park in Columbiana closer to its goal

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A fundraising campaign to build a dog park within the Harvey S. Firestone Recreational Park is now closer to reaching its goal.

The Restoration and Beautification Committee of Columbiana announced that BirdFish Brewing Company, Blue Ribbon Chiropractic, Lamppost Farm and their partners have donated $12,502 toward the building of Firestone Dog Park, putting the dollars raised at more than half of the $80,000 fundraising goal.

The funds were raised by local businesses and community participation in three events on Saturday, June 12.

The dog park will be on a one-acre fenced in area near the walking trail in the park. It will include separate runs for large and small dogs, as well as water stations, benches and waste stations.

To donate, individuals can go to Restore Columbiana’s website and click on the dog park tab.