Fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit that provides art services, supplies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You can help raise money for the Ryan Giamattista HELMS Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. It’s a nonprofit that helps give art therapy to people who need it.

Its annual fundraiser this year is an art auction that will be a hybrid with both in-person viewing and an online auction and raffle.

The public viewing is Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Alta’s Mahoning Valley campus, which is the old Youngstown Development Center on E. County Line Road.

The virtual auction also opens Friday night and closes March 7.

The Alta Care group works with the HELMS Foundation on its annual fundraiser.

The HELMS Foundation is a nonprofit currently working to provide art therapy services and art supplies to those most in need throughout the Mahoning Valley.