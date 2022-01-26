(WKBN) – The pandemic has been tough for health care workers and many are feeling burnt out from the long hours of work.

“We are really hearing of a lot of individuals who are really, really struggling,” said Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Board Director Marcy Patton. “A chronic state of fatigue, exhaustion and stress due to chronic workplace stress.”

Now, the Biden Administration is awarding $4.2 million toward reducing burnout and promoting mental health, specifically in the health care workforce.

The money will help fund evidence-informed programs with the main focus being providers in under-served and rural communities.

“My friends that work in the field that say, ‘You don’t even understand. Unless you work in a hospital, you don’t understand what we’re going through right now.’ It’s definitely been a time of increased stress for them,” said Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board Assistant Director Lauren Thorp.

Both directors mentioned most people don’t know about mental health resources that are available to them. They both hope these funds can help change that.

“I think a lot of times when you are going through burnout or going through periods of stress, you just don’t even know what’s out there and what’s available,” said Thorp.

“Whatever we can do to kind of help people get through this and have some other coping skills,” said Patton.

Self-care is increasingly important with burnout, but there are many ways to help yourself.

“For some people, self-care is yoga, it’s exercise. For some people, it’s just saying no,” said Thorp.

The funds will also support strategies for academic institutions to help reduce burnout.