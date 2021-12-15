COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, the State Controlling Board approved funding for three projects in Columbiana County through the NatureWorks Project.

NatureWorks projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue approved in 1993.

In Columbiana County the following projects were approved:

Hammond Park – $23,250 was released to resurface a basketball court and convert one court into a volleyball court

Ferguson Park – $22,870 was approved to be allocated for planting trees and shrubs

Centennial Park – $6,016 to replace park lights with LED lights

These were among 115 projects being awarded a combined $5.2 million from this latest round of NatureWorks grant funding.

The NatureWorks grant program provides up to 75% reimbursement assistance for local government subdivisions for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

State Rep. Tim Ginter said these projects will benefit the whole community.

“It is wonderful to see NatureWorks projects right here in Columbiana County, and I look forward to our citizens being able to benefit from these projects upon their completion,” he said.