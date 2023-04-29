YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s Office on Minority Health hosted a free event on Saturday, offering the community access to different types of healthcare provider.

Around 28 vendors attended Health Fair Fun Day at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center on Saturday.

The Joanie Abdu mammogram van was on site so people could get free screenings. There were blood pressure and diabetes screenings, too.

While their parents took care of their health needs, there were lots of food and activities for children.

Golie Stennis, director of Minority Health, said she is happy to provide these free resources.

“My goal is to make us healthy, make us wiser,” Stennis said. “Educate, have fun, enjoy each other — but also, getting referrals to any agency that you might need.”

Stennis said she will continue to keep hosting different events to help the community.