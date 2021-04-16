Full Spectrum hosting spaghetti dinner Sunday to support housing project

They are trying to raise money for a house to help those in need in the LGBTQIA+ community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – (WKBN) – Full Spectrum Community Outreach is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to raise money for their housing project.

They will be selling spaghetti dinners for curbside pickup from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church.

It’s $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3 to 10 and free for children under the age of 2.

The money raised goes toward helping them find a house for young people in the LGBTQIA+ that don’t have a place to call home.

The home would also serve as a space for Full spectrum to hold group meetings, provide food, clothing, toiletries, and have office space.

According to Full Spectrum’s website the goal is purchase a four-bedroom home, which would allow them to house eight people in need.

According to CEO and President of Full Spectrum, Tim Bortner, they have raised $20,000 and they hope to raise $125,000.