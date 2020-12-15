Full circle: Local businessmen talk about buying The Landmark Restaurant & Bakery, bringing back donuts

Owners Raphe Neapolitan and Matt Savon grew up in the area and remember the restaurant from when they were young

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Landmark Restaurant & Bakery on Meridian Road has been a staple going on 19 years after two young men bought the Austintown location about two months ago.

“It’s been good; it’s up and down. It’s definitely affected us just like every other small business, restaurant in the area,” co-owner Raphe Neapolitan said. “Carry-out has increased, and the community around us really supported us.”

Neapolitan and co-owner Matt Savon grew up in the area and remember the restaurant from when they were younger.

Their goal is to be consistent with what people were used to from the past, but they have added smoking meat on Thursdays. They are looking to add some lunch items, and they’ve brought back fresh donuts — made daily starting at 2 a.m., to make sure everything is ready by the time they open at 7 a.m.

“It took a little longer than people expected, but we just wanted to make sure we did it right,” Savon said. “We’ve got a great baker, all the same old recipes, so the fritters and everything the people love are all back. It’s going really well.”

“The first weekend, there was a line wrapped around the building, so that was awesome to see,” Neapolitan said.

They close down at 2 p.m. but are looking to possibly open up their space in the future for events. For right now, with everything going on, the pair is doing what they can to make sure customers and employees remain safe.

“It’s kind of a balancing act,” Savon said. “You want to see sales and things like that, but you also want to make sure your staff is going home safe to their families.”

And to keep driving sales while keeping everyone safe, they’re offering catering. So if a business wants a few dozen donuts and fritters, they just need to call a few days ahead and they can be delivered when needed.