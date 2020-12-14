Fugitive of the Week: Youngstown man wanted for gun violations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s Fugitive of the Week.
Jeremy Betts, 35, is wanted for having weapons under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Betts was indicted Dec. 3 by a Mahoning County grand jury but has not been arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to Tip411 (847411).
