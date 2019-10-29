Fugitive of the Week: Marshals looking for man they say exposed officer to fentanyl

(WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man that they say caused a Youngstown police officer to go to the hospital after exposure to an opioid.

Vincent Hill, 43, is charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Hill was originally arrested in June of 2018 by the Youngstown Police Department. During the arrest, an officer was exposed to fentanyl and had to be treated at the hospital, according to investigators.

Investigators say Hill posted bond but hasn’t appeared in court on the charges, so a warrant was issued for his arrest on October 3.

Hill is described as a 6-foot tall black man, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.