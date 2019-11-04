Fugitive of the Week: Man wanted for car chase through Mill Creek Park

Marshals say Brandon Ferrier also has several bad check and fraud warrants out of Pennsylvania

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of leading Mill Creek police officers on a car chase through the park in September.

Police said they tried to pull 22-year-old Brandon Ferrier over but he wouldn’t stop.

He’s been charged with running from officers before. In 2017, Ferrier was accused of jumping out of a window in Canfield and running away from police, who chased him.

Marshals say Ferrier is also charged with violating his probation in Mahoning County.

He has several bad check and fraud warrants out of Butler, Pennsylvania and is wanted by Pennsylvania State Police as well.

Ferrier is described as being 5’9” tall and weighing 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “Wanted” and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money may be available.