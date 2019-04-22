Fugitive of the Week: Man charged with drug trafficking and escape

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

U.S. Marshals are looking a man accused of drug trafficking and escape.

Marcel McGowan, 35, is charged with drug trafficking in Lake County and escape in Cuyahoga County.

Marshals are asking for the public's help to find him.

McGowan is described as a black man about 5'10" tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Police said the last address they have on file for him is on E. 118th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-4WANTED or by texting keyword "WANTED" and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.