Frustration over power outages drives some to use generators

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – How much do you panic when the lights flicker? A power outage can cause challenges. Most people used to wait it out and would light some candles, but another way to weather the storm is with a generator.

Newton Falls resident Bill Little knows the value of a generator. He thought the power was going out too often in Newton Falls, and that led to bigger problems.

“Every time we go and the electric goes out, and I’d have water in my basement. So, I invested in this generator, and it’s the best investment made,” Little said.

When the power goes out, the generator kicks on within three minutes and supplies power.

Little’s generator ran for seven hours when a tree fell on Carson Salt Springs Road during last week’s storms and took down a power line.

“At first, I thought it’s going to be a big investment. I don’t know if it’s going to be worth it, but it’s well paid for itself,” he said.

If you have a portable generator, you’d need to be home to turn on. Also, gas goes stale and could gum up.

A standby generator makes things much easier.

“Well, the generator will help people because when the power fails, it automatically starts and assumes the load,” said Mike Krake, Sr., owner of Generator Specialist.

You can buy a big enough generator to handle as much of the things that require power in your home. That dependency has increased over the years.

It could be a freezer full of meat, important medical equipment or a sump pump.

You’ll have to decide if the cost and aggravation of losing power makes a generator the right choice.

“Since we sell generators, we say, yeah, everybody should have a generator, but the important part today is take into consideration what that generation is going to do for you,” Krake said.

The standby generators run on propane or natural gas. A portable could run on gas, which might go stale and could gum up.

Some new generators are so advanced, they can be connected to wi-fi.