From refugee camp to American Dream: Owner becomes emotional as business expands to Poland Twp.

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of Morgan Oil in Struthers celebrated the opening of a new location in Poland Township on Thursday.

Inside of the new Morgan Oil, there is a restaurant with hot foods and a convenience store. On the outside, there are a large number of gas pumps for both cars and trucks that use diesel fuel.

Mike Kassem came to this country in 1985, attended YSU and opened his first Morgan Oil in Struthers in 1995. He became emotional while talking about his journey.

“I grew up in a refugee camp in south Lebanon and my mother used to tell us when we were children that we’re Palestinian. We were born to struggle. We were born to achieve and we were born to overcome obstacles and adapt to situations. So building this place was really my mother’s wish,” Kassem said.

The owner told us he picked this location because the gas prices in Pennsylvania are higher than Ohio, and there is no gas station from New Castle all the way to Poland along U.S. 224.