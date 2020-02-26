From preschool to kindergarten: Is your child ready?

The move from preschool to kindergarten is different for every child

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The move from preschool to kindergarten is different for every child. And with kindergarten registration underway in many districts, it’s important for parents and teachers to be on the same page when it comes to kindergarten-readiness.

It’s recommended parents talk to their pre-school teacher and get their opinion. It’s not just academically ready, they have to be socially ready as well.

Things to consider could be little tasks such as zipping a coat, eating lunch on their own or listening to directions.

Billie Jo Johnson, principal at Robinwood Elementary in Boardman, says kindergarten is a fast-evolving grade level. For instance, students used to learn how to read in the first grade but now that skill is taught in kindergarten.

“There are a lot higher expectations now than there were five years ago in kindergarten. A lot of parents are nervous about that. We do expect them to read leaving kindergarten,” Johnson said.

Robinwood Elementary kindergarten teacher Candice Wright said the learning curve for kindergarten students has also evolved, too, as technology has taken away some fine motor skills in kids.

“A lot of the fine motor skills have been a weaker skill for kids coming in. They haven’t had a lot of practice writing with crayons, pencils, markers, drawing, so that’s one area I really focus on at the beginning of the year is learning how to hold a pencil correctly,” Wright said.

If you are thinking about moving your child to the next level, teachers and principals recommend using the summer months to encourage your child to be more independent so you can gauge if they will be okay taking the step into a kindergarten classroom.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, compulsory school age, or the minimum age in which a child must be enrolled in and attend school, is age 6. A family can choose to wait until a child turns 6 before enrolling the child in kindergarten.