NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The winners have just been announced for the Imagination Creation Contest at the Eastwood Mall.

Children ages 6-14 drew their own designs for the best playhouses they could dream up, and local building contractors have now used those winning designs as inspiration to construct real one-story playhouses that will be on display inside the Eastwood Mall.

The winning designers are Giavanna Hafely, Melody Bartlett, Olivia Mazzola, Antoinette Davis, Brianna Kleismit, J.J. Hether, Dakota Moore, Alana Moore, Zander Kosmo and Alison Smith. A panel of judges selected 10 designs, divided by age group.

Once the houses are completed and on display, they will be up for online auction through August 17. Proceeds of the auction will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.