From courtroom to exam room: New one-stop medical facility open in Sebring

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The building at 605 E Ohio Avenue used to be a courthouse, but now it’s a medical facility and about the only thing that hasn’t changed is the red brick exterior.

After some extensive renovations by Mercy Health, the inside was transformed into 12 exam rooms, two labs and an x-ray room, and the sign out front now reads “Mercy Health Sebring Primary Care.”

“We haven’t been this far down in Mahoning County so it’s good to offer this service, they haven’t had this service,” Missy Russo, COO for Mercy Health’s physician group, said. “It allows them to be part of Mercy’s full continuum.”

The full continuum refers to Mercy Health’s ability to offer care at all stages of life.

Their Sebring facility opened a year ago, according to Russo, and started seeing patients in one half of the building while the other half was renovated. Once the renovations were done in the first half, they flipped and started seeing patients on the newly renovated side while they fixed up the other.

“It’s much easier for the patient since it is a little bit out of the way from where we’re normally at. It allows them to have that access and they don’t have to drive into Youngstown or Boardman to see their specialists. They’re right here at this location,” Russo said.

The Sebring location has primary care physicians that can handle everything from broken bones to illnesses.

On Wednesday, they’ll welcome general surgery physicians who can meet with patients before they get surgery, which would be done at another location. The benefit is that it saves patients in the area time and gas money spent on driving.

On May 3, they’ll also begin their walk-in clinic where no appointment is needed and patients can get minor illnesses and injuries taken care of.

“We’ve done this other places, of course. We’ve done it at Howland, North Lima and just recently in Austintown, and we’ve had great success because it allows those patients to just go one place and not have to travel to different locations or have to travel into Youngstown or Boardman or anywhere else. They can just have everything done right there,” Russo said.