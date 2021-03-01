Frog Pond Farm & Dairy holding goat naming contest fundraiser

The Canfield business is letting people pay to vote for the name, and the money will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Twenty years ago, David Coakley was in the military, flying to impoverished countries. During that time, he learned that when people don’t know where their next meal is coming from, it’s hard to get on with life.

Flash forward, Coakley and his wife Marsha own Frog Pond Farm & Dairy. They are currently holding a baby goat naming fundraiser to raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank, an organization they have worked with in the past.

“We kind of were thinking about the pandemic, and I’m thinking, well, if people can’t even eat, and that’s the main thing they’re obsessed with, then they can’t get on with anything else in their lives,” David Coakley said. “To give this money to Second Harvest, they can kind of meet that need for people, and hopefully then they can get on and do what they need to do to get on their feet.”

After months of planning and waiting for a baby goat to be born, they opened voting to name a cute female goat. People can choose from four names, which Facebook users and the Coakley’s came up with: Whitney, Gabriella, Lacey and Bailey.

“It was actually one of our viewers’ ideas on Facebook,” Marsha Coakley said. “They said, ‘Oh, you should do a name raffle and earn some money for the farm.'”

The Coakley’s thought that was a great idea but didn’t want to do it for the farm but rather as a fundraiser.

“The winning ticket will be the name of the baby, and the winning ticket will also get a nice gift basket of Frog Pond Farm products,” Marsha said.

The link to donate can be found at frogpondfarm.us and it is on their Facebook Page. Each vote costs $1, with a cap of 20 tickets. According to David, $1 feeds six people through Second Harvest Food Bank.

“That’s the goal just to feed as many people as we can,” David said.

The Coakley’s launched the fundraiser Saturday at 8 a.m. So far, they have raised about $300. The fundraiser will run until 8 a.m. Saturday, March 6.

“The community has been so supportive of us, the local farming community, the Canfield area. I grew up down in Columbiana County, and people down there have just really bent over backward to be supportive to us, so we felt that it was important to give back to the community, also,” Marsha said.