BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield has a case of the “munchies.”

A Frito Lay distribution plant is under construction in the township. It will consolidate four others the company uses now. The building is going up where Brookfield High School used to be.

Construction will take less than a month for the building to be complete. Frito-Lay could start operations there by the end of summer.

“We believe it’s going to hopefully encourage others to want to look at Brookfield as a possibility of where to do with ‘my business’ or where to build ‘my new home.’ We’re really excited about it,” said Brookfield Township Trustee Dan Suttles

Frito-Lay distributes almost 30 brands, including Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, and Tostitos.