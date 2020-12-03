‘Friends! The Musical Parody’ coming to Warren’s Packard Music Hall next year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re a fan of the TV show Friends, you’ll probably love a musical headed to Warren next year.

“Friends! The Musical Parody” is coming to Packard Music Hall Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8 p.m.

You can buy tickets online through Ticket Master starting next week. They’ll be available for pre-sale online December 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. when you use the password PACKARD. Tickets then go on sale December 10 starting at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $29.