Friends pull community together to help Hermitage woman’s 4th battle with cancer

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage woman is facing her fourth battle with cancer, but family and friends are not losing hope. They are continuing to come together for her.

It has been a long journey for Kelly Radu. It all started in 2012 when she was first diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

Then, it struck again in 2015.

“It did come back in all her lymph nodes, lungs and liver, and so she went through aggressive chemotherapy again and had another surgery to remove that, and then again in 2018, it came back aggressively in the lymph nodes again,” said Kylee Erdice, Kelly’s niece.

Then, this past July, it came back aggressively once again.

A little over five weeks ago, four of Kelly’s close friends decided to put together a spaghetti dinner to raise money for her.

“We were having dinner together and we were praying. We’ve been praying. We’ve been prayer warriors, and we just felt like that’s not enough. I mean, it’s something and we’re so proud to do that, but we really wanted to take off some of the burden for the family,” said Aimee Mathews, Kelly’s friend.

The group calls themselves “Kelly’s Krew.”

Radu has been out of full-time work at Sharon Regional Medical Center since 2015, and her husband recently suffered an injury, so her family hopes the proceeds from the event can help her aggressive chemotherapy and other medical bills.

The event was held at Thelma’s Sports Nook in Sharpsville.

It included music, a chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle, which members of the community contributed to.

“To think that the impact she had, and people just want to help. People just want to alleviate people’s burdens when the ugly cancer word comes out,” Mathews said.

“It’s really overwhelming. It really is. It’s beyond our expectations. The community is very… awesome to support us,” said Charles Radu, Kelly’s husband.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for coming out and helping us out,” Kelly said.

Radu’s friends and family say the goal is to have her focus on fighting, not finances.

