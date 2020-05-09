Breaking News
Friends of Poland Forest release virtual wildflower walk

Local News

The virtual walk features detailed identification tips for over 30 varieties of the Forest's wildflowers

Poland Municipal Forest, Poland.

WKBN

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Forest is well known for its spring wildflowers, but the coronavirus has prevented the annual spring wildflower walks by the Friends of Poland Municipal Forest.

Ecologist Kyle Filicky, a member of the Friends of Poland Forest, has produced a virtual wildflower walk through Poland Forest.

The video is available here.

It features detailed identification tips for over 30 varieties of the Forest’s wildflowers.

The Friends’ mission is to protect Poland Forest from harvest or development, and to preserve it in its natural state as much as possible, as specified by original donor Grace Butler. New members are welcome.

More information is available from Dr. Lauren Schroeder at 330-770-4364 or Kyle Filicky at 330-559-6612.

