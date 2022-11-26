CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit group got in the holiday spirit on Saturday to help out animals.

Friends of Fido held its ninth annual “Howlidays” event at Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield.

About 45 local vendors were there as part of Small Business Saturday, and guests also got to enter in a basket raffle.

Friends of Fido helps rescue dogs at the Mahoning County Dog Pound and uses its funds for their medical care and other expenses.

“We’ve got about 75 dogs up for adoption right now and they just keep coming, right now we need to raise all of the funds that we can to make sure we can continue to do what we’re doing,” said chairperson Brooke Vaughn.

More information is available at Friends of Fido’s website.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.