Friends, family remember woman killed in Austintown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 30 people gathered Monday evening in Ipe Field to remember a young woman who was recently killed.

“She was just the life of the party everywhere she went, just soon as she walked in the room,” said Michael Lockhart, father of Ashley Lockhart.

“If you heard her laughing, you would definitely be laughing too,” said Christie Stevenson.

Close friends and family honored Lockhart by lighting lanterns and releasing them into the night sky.

Lockhart was killed on October 8, after she was shot at an apartment complex in Austintown.

Police have arrested the father of Ashley’s child as a suspect and say the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.

“We don’t want to forget her, ever. We want to keep her memory alive and let her story be known. It shouldn’t have happened, and if anyone’s in that they should get out. Don’t let it be too late,” Stevenson said.

Lockhart’s family says she was the mother of a beautiful little girl, a daughter, a friend, a cousin and much more.

Her friends and family say they will miss her deeply and will continue to honor her memory.