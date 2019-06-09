Friends and family of student injured in PIA accident pray for recovery

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A prayer service was held on Saturday for one of the two students who were sent to the hospital after an accident at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s Youngstown campus in March.

Friends, family and community members came together to pray for Zachary Norris. He remains in the hospital after an airplane propeller hit him in the head.

According to his family, Norris recently needed surgery on his head.

The service was held at the Holy Family Parish in Poland.

Paramedics were recognized during a ceremony in May for the efforts to save the student’s life.