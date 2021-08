This May 4, 2019 file photo shows Phillip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, of Little Big Town, at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas. The Grammy winners will reveal their self-produced album “Nightfall” at Carnegie Hall on January 16, the night before it is released. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday’s Little Big Town concert has been canceled, according to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

Multiple crew members have been exposed to the COVID-19 delta variant.

Tickets will be automatically refunded through Ticketmaster.