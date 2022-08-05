GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Save A Step Community Store in Girard is now offering fresh produce thanks to support from the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP).

Getting fresh produce in the store on N. State Street is part of an effort to bring healthy food access to areas that don’t readily have those options close by.

“This effort is a great success in mitigating the impacts of food insecurity throughout Trumbull County. It not only supports healthy eating but solidifies healthier food distribution networks and relationships,” said TNP Healthy Food Access Coordinator Christian Bennett-Mosley.

The Healthy Community Store project helps store owners connect with fresh produce distributors. In the case of Save A Step, they were able to expand their fresh produce offerings by getting a refrigeration unit as an incentive for the program.