YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fresh market that opened on Glenwood Avenue one month ago is making a positive impact on the community.

The Glenwood Fresh Market has been staying busy with customers coming in and out every Tuesday and Thursday eager to buy some fresh produce. A few customers say it has had a positive impact on their overall health and wellbeing.

“We try to eat healthy so this helps with that too with all the vegetables and everything,” said customer Brenda Matson.

Matson is a frequent customer who goes to the Glenwood Fresh Market with her husband at least once a week.

“We’re on fixed income as I’m sure most people are that come here. It’s really hard to go to the store and pay $3 for a head of lettuce when you know you can come down here and get it for free,” she said.

The Glenwood Fresh Market helps serve those on a fixed income. The market says by June, it will have reached its 2,000 member capacity. It sees an average of 150 households every Tuesday and Thursday come in for produce.

“If it wasn’t for this, I mean, a lot of fruits and vegetables I couldn’t get,” one customer said.

Employee Susan Payton says she feels so much joy when she sees customers walking out with smiles on their faces.

“It just warms your heart when people say, ‘Oh my gosh, my grandkids, my children, they are all eating stuff and they’re so excited,'” Payton said.

The Glenwood Fresh Market believes its collaboration with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has filled the demands of the public.

Payton says the market will continue to benefit the community.