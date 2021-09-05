Fresh apple cider back at local Canfield mill

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Fall is nearly here, and in keeping with tradition, Haus Cider Mill’s fresh apple cider is back for the season.

Haus Cider Mill in Canfield has been around for 67 years and have been making their own cider since the 1960’s.

The mill takes pride in making homemade cider that they sell to wineries as well as sell at their own farm.

They use their own applies from their orchard. The cider process starts with washing the apples.

“They go up into the grinder and from there they’re pumped over into the press area and we layer them and we smash them and get all the juice out. It’s all — there’s no preservatives,” said owner Cheryl Haus.

The mill plans to produce cider through the middle of February, but their store will close for the season the first week of January.

They also make apple cider donuts and apple cider slush.