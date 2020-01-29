Frequent flasher from Warren set to be sentenced on latest public indecency charges

Police say Eric Shannon exposed himself twice within a two-day period in Warren last year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is set for sentencing after he was convicted of public indecency charges.

On Oct. 24, 2019, a woman reported seeing a man standing next to dumpsters along Monroe Street with his genitals exposed.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and identified the man as Shannon.

Two days later, on October 26, Shannon was also identified as the man inappropriately touching himself in front of an employee at North Road Coin Laundry.

This is not the first time that he has faced public indecency charges.

In March of 2018, Shannon was charged after he was accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of Schwebel’s in Warren

He was also arrested on the same charges after reports in 2017 that he flashed his genitals at several places in the city.

Shannon will learn his sentence on the latest charges on March 2.