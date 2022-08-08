(WKBN) – Monday evening, Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko released a document attached to an email in which she states that she “tested” fellow commissioners Mauro Cantalamessa and Frank Fuda by submitting resignation agreements for them to sign, and they signed them.

The document Frenchko released states that the undersigned “approves” of a “termination of services” and that “the undersigned has read and understands fully.” It’s dated July 21, 2022.

The document has the signatures of both Cantalamessa and Fuda. Frenchko did not sign it.

In her email, Frenchko states it has been “an ongoing practice” of commissioners Cantalemessa and Fuda “to vote on contracts they have not approved” and “the point was made that they sign whatever is set out for them to sign, without review.”

Click here to view the document Cantalamessa and Fuda signed

When asked if he did in fact sign the document, Cantalmessa said he was “not certain whether or not” he did.

“This is essentially entrapment and fraud as this document had to have been placed in the back of piles of other documents we sign daily… It’s entrapment and sabotage for no other reason than to try and make someone look bad and gain political favor. It’s clearly the mark of a person who needs help,” Cantalmessa said

WKBN is still waiting to hear back from Fuda.