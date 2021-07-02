Freed Fest to fill Salem streets next weekend

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Next week, the streets of Salem will be filled with rock n’ roll.

Freed Fest begins July 9 in honor of Salem native and disc jockey Alan Freed – who coined the term rock n’ roll.

Bands will be at different parts of the city, including exhibits of Freed’s life. Freed played a large part in making sure artists got credit for their songs.

“And Alan was very interested in breaking the color barrier, which was quite strong, at that time. He wanted to make sure that artists were recognized for the music they had produced, rather than cover artists that were taking over the airwaves,” said Freed Fest chairman Sara Baer.

“He really gave voice to people who were actually writing the songs and kind of gave more creedance to original songwriters of rhythm and blues and rock n’ roll,” said Freed Fest co-founder Ben Ratner.

A full schedule for Freed Fest is available here.