YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Free water and ice are being provided by FirstEnergy to customers who are still without power.

The water and ice are being distributed at several Giant Eagle locations in the Valley. They will be handed out beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 until midnight Wednesday, March 29.

Each customer can receive two gallons of bottled water and one bag of ice. Giant Eagle is not required to verify FirstEnergy customer status.

The water and ice are being given away at the following locations: