YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Free water and ice are being provided by FirstEnergy to customers who are still without power.

The water and ice are being distributed at several Giant Eagle locations in the Valley. They will be handed out beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 until midnight Wednesday, March 29.

Each customer can receive two gallons of bottled water and one bag of ice. Giant Eagle is not required to verify FirstEnergy customer status.

The water and ice are being given away at the following locations:

COUNTYSTOREADDRESS LOCATIONTOWN
MahoningGiant Eagle478 Boardman-Canfield RoadYoungstown
MahoningGiant Eagle525 East Main StreetCanfield
MahoningGiant Eagle1201 Doral DriveBoardman
MahoningGiant Eagle5220 Mahoning AvenueAustintown
MahoningGiant Eagle3130 Center RoadPoland
ColumbianaGiant Eagle2401 East State StreetSalem
StarkGiant Eagle1800 West State StreetAlliance
StarkGiant Eagle907 West Maple StreetHartville
TrumbullGiant Eagle8202 East Market AvenueWarren
TrumbullGiant Eagle2700 Mahoning AvenueWarren
PortageGiant Eagle4260 State Road #44Rootstown