YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free flower and vegetable seeds are available through a partnership between the OSU Extension Office and the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Starter packets are will be given out at various branches of the library on April 12 and 13, while supplies last.

You can get the seeds at the following locations:

Wednesday, April 12:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Struthers Library, 95 Poland Ave.

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sebring Library, 195 W Ohio Ave, Sebring

Thursday, April 13

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown

1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Newport Library, 3730 Market St, Youngstown

4 p.m. to 6 p.m, Main Branch, 305 Wick Ave, Youngstown

Each packet contains a combination of carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, or sunflowers and will also have instructions on how to plant and care for your seeds.

Limit one packet per participant.