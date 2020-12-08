Free to-go meals for kids available at 2 Youngstown libraries

The food packages contain nonperishables and can be picked up Monday through Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two libraries in Youngstown will be providing free to-go meals for children.

The ready-to-eat meals will be available for pick-up at Newport Library (3730 Market St.) and Michael Kusalaba Library (2815 Mahoning Ave.).

The food packages contain nonperishables.

Meals cannot be eaten inside the libraries.

The food is for children ages 18 and younger.

You can pick up the meals Monday through Thursday from 2 to 6:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. The libraries are closed on Sunday, but you can pick up meals for Sundays and holidays ahead of time.

This is a collaboration with the Children’s Hunger Alliance.