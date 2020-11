The giveaways starts between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, November 15 at Nevels Temple Church at 939 Elm St.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Free to-go dinners are being offered this weekend at a Youngstown church.

The giveaways starts between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, November 15 at Nevels Temple Church at 939 Elm St.

Everyone must arrive in person to receive a dinner. They’re urged to come early while food supplies last.

The menu includes chicken, turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, dressing, mashed potatoes, desserts and bread.