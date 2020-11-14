Free Thanksgiving Meals available

(WKBN) – Thanksgiving will look different this year due to the pandemic, but there will still be free meals locally helping those in need this holiday season.

Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley

Complete Thanksgiving meals will be served on Thanksgiving Day, (November 26) continuously from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Youngstown. Dine-in and carry out are both available. No reservations required.

Salvation Army center in Sharon

No in-person meals this year. Meals will be delivered instead. They are taking reservations, call 1-724-347-5537.

Turkey Giveaway

Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

The MLO Bros, Valley Insurance and Rulli Brothers are giving away 55 frozen turkeys in a drive-thru style pickup.