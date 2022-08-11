MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program.

According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

You may be eligible if you meet any of these qualifications:

Medicaid

WIC

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) AKA Food Stamps

Federal Public Housing Assistance (Section 8)

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefits

Federal Pell Grant in the Current Award Year

Income at or below 200% of Federal Poverty Level

Individuals may need to show proof of eligibility, meaning an award letter or official documents showing that you participate in a qualifying program when applying for Emergency Broadband Benefit.

A valid state or federal ID is required. One discount is given per household.

The giveaway will be from 10 a.m.-2p.m. at the Mercer Library on East Venango Street,