Free St. Patrick’s Day lunch offered to first responders at local catering business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are making a comeback this year in the form of food.

Phantom Fireworks is giving first responders free corned beef sandwiches at Jeff Chrystal Catering.

It’s the second year they’ve done this on St. Patrick’s Day. For everyone else, they have to-go foods with a full Irish menu.

“For us, it’s about seeing your friends, so with COVID it’s hard times so people are stopping in, saying hello [like] you usually see on this day every year… It’s a good celebration day and going to be a beautiful day today,” said caterer Jeff Chrystal.

First responders in Mahoning or Trumbull county still have time to get a free sandwich. Just go to Jeff Chrystal Catering on Belmont Avenue until 4 p.m. Wear your uniform or have a work ID.

