NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) -If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.

Rep. Marla Brown and New Castle police will be on hand Thursday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brown’s district office at 28 N. Mill St., New Castle, where license plates will be inspected by an officer.

If the plate is determined to be unreadable and in need of replacement, Brown’s team member will help owners fill out the needed paperwork for a replacement at no charge.

“A registration plate is deemed illegible when one of more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” said Brown. “I encourage residents to bring in their vehicles and begin the free license plate replacement process.”

Drivers must bring along their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card. Specialty plates such as those for veterans, Pennsylvania zoos, college alumni, etc. cannot be processed at this event.

Once submitted, the replacement plates should arrive in about two weeks.

Residents who are unable to make this event can reach out to Brown’s New Castle district office for assistance at 724-498-4397.