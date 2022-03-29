YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Glenwood Fresh Market celebrated a soft opening Tuesday as it prepares to serve thousands in the Valley.

The nutrition incentive program offers free fresh produce to families who qualify for the program. Each family will receive $25 per household member to spend in the market.

“I have some families that are getting as much as $185 a month to spend. It’s been pretty amazing,” said Susan Payton, Glenwood Fresh Market manager.

Payton says the items are priced at wholesale prices, so they are very affordable, and the $25 per person will go a long way.

The market also has some pantry items and some bonus items that won’t count toward the monthly allotment.

“Anyone in the tri-county area can sign up for this program, but especially in this area, there is not adequate fresh fruits and vegetables, so if they qualify by either receiving SNAP benefits or the 200% poverty guideline, they qualify for coming here,” Payton said.

The market is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 -5 p.m. Right now, it’s open for pre-registered members only.

There will be a grand opening on April 12, and anyone who hasn’t registered yet can sign up then by simply stopping at the market at 2917 Glenwood Ave. and filling out an application.