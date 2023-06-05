SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Buhl Regional Health Foundation (BRHF) is partnering with Remote Area Medical (RAM), to hold a free dental clinic at Sharon High School.

The dental clinic will only be held for two days, lasting from June 10 to June 11.

The clinic will include all RAM services free, including exams, cleanings, extractions and more. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The doors open at 6 a.m. June 10, and patients should be prepared for an extended wait time. Packing food and water is recommended.

For more information on the event, you can visit its link.

To volunteer for the event, you can visit RAM’s website, or call 865-579-1530.