Free naloxone kits, training available to Trumbull County residents

(WKBN) – Twenty-three counties in Ohio have been targeted as having the highest rates of overdoses, including Trumbull County. So now there’s a push to get naloxone to residents in the counties that need it.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, in collaboration with RecoveryOhio and the Ohio Department of Health, has provided approximately 60,000 doses of naloxone to zip codes in the counties with the highest rates of overdoses.

“Naloxone saves lives. By getting it into the hands of communities and groups across the state in areas that are experiencing the most overdoses and deaths, we are putting this life-saving opportunity where it is needed most,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “In an overdose situation, every second matters. Naloxone is safe and effective at quickly reversing the effects of an overdose.”

The allocation is based on overdose deaths and ER visits.

Locally, Trumbull County will be getting just over 750. Affected zip codes include 44483, 44484, 44485 and 44446.

If you live or work in one of the targeted zip codes and would like to receive naloxone training and a free kit, please contact Lauren Thorp at 330-675-2765 ext. 11 or by emailing LThorp@TrumbullMHRB.org.