Free mammogram screening event scheduled in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Buhl Regional Health Foundation is holding a free mammogram screening event in Hermitage.

A screening mammogram still continues to be the most powerful tool in the early detection of breast cancer and treatment of breast abnormalities.

Health officials say breast cancer can affect anyone at any time.

Regional Director and Nurse Practitioner Kimberly Leonard said her daughter was just diagnosed with breast cancer. She had her annual exam last year, and it came back fine, but this year, it did not. That’s why she says getting screened every year is vital.

“Ninety percent of all women that get early treatment end up having a cure, so it’s just so important. I never thought it would hit home so closely,” she said.

The event is free.

It will be Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m at the UPMC Outpatient Center in Hermitage.

Registration is recommended. To register or for more information, you can call 724-983-8864.

Officials say if you need a ride or child care, they can provide that for you. Just let them know when you call.