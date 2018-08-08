Free local produce program expanding for EBT, SNAP customers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A program to provide free fruits and vegetables to SNAP recipients is now beginning at Sparkle Markets in Warren and Boardman.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/EBT cardholders have been able to get up to $5 a day in free fruits and vegetables from the Cornersburg Sparkle Market -- a program that began in January of 2018.

For every $5 a cardholder spends at the participating Sparkle Markets, they receive a matching "Produce Perks" voucher, redeemable up to $5 per day.

On August 14, the program will be kicked off at the Sparkle Market located at 2587 Parkman Road in Warren. It's also beginning at the store at 4121 South Avenue in Boardman.

The program is implemented through the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership with funding provided by the Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive grant awarded to Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It's designed to promote healthy eating patterns.

In addition to Sparkle Markets, some local Farmers Markets also support the program.